The Bemidji High School trap shooting team will compete at the MSHSL clay target state tournament on Friday, June 25, after qualifying earlier this week in Alexandria. That’s where Kaiden Amundson, Avery Gieser, Logan Jensen, Taylor Kehoe, Lily Krona, Parker Orvik and Darren Roth learned firsthand that a little bit of sunshine can go a long way.

“I’m just overjoyed because we had such a horrible regular season,” BHS head coach Dave Smith said. “During the regular season, we shot under such adverse weather conditions. We just couldn’t seem to put our rounds together. We had perfect weather in Alexandria on Tuesday, and the kids just put all their skills together and did what they had to do.”

The Jacks placed second among all Class 9A schools -- the state’s highest conference -- and seventh overall at the Trap Shooting Championship on Tuesday, June 22, in Alexandria. That event determines the state tournament qualifiers, as the top 40 teams among all classes advance to the state’s highest stage. Bemidji was comfortably within the top tier.

BHS fired a 481 as a team, missing just 19 of 500 targets. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River placed first with a 486, while John Marshall snuck into the qualifying field with a 468 for 40th place.

“We just rose to the top,” Smith said. “They did what they had to do, and they did an excellent job at it. The whole team, not just the kids who got us to second place but the whole team, shot well above (expected). I think for the most part, all of our kids shot above their average that day.”

Fifty-six individuals competed for BHS in Alexandria, with the top five contributing to the team total.

None scored better than Orvik’s 99, which tied for first among 215 Class 9A individuals. Amundson was the top female shooter after registering a 97, and Krona joined her in the top three among girls with her 95.

Also contributing to the team’s score, Brecken Meyers shot a 96 and Matthew Rud a 94, which respectively tied for 10th and 30th on the boys side.

“For us to come out and shoot the way we did at Alexandria to qualify for the state tournament, it’s incredible,” Smith said. “The remarkable part about trap shooting is that we’re boys and girls standing side-by-side. This isn’t a boys sport, and this isn’t a girls sport. This is a combined effort of both the boys and the girls.”

The state tournament begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. If all goes according to plan, and perhaps with a favorable forecast, Smith is hopeful for a strong showing.

“If our team can shoot like we did and perform like we did on Tuesday, I think we have an outstanding chance,” he said.