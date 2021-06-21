BEMIDJI -- The 44th Annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament raised more than $45,000 in support of Bemidji State athletics on Friday, June 18. A total of 210 golfers took part in the event at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Long-drive winners on holes 1, 3, 4, 8 and 9 were Mara Rosenberg, Kevin Pickhard, Jake Kangas, Ryan Welle and Craig Hougan, respectively. Closest-to-the-hole winners were John Buckanaga (hole 2), Tom Serratore (hole 7) and Clint Cornell (hole 11).

Dave Erickson scored an ace on hole 14.

Taking first place with a net score of 47.3 was the team of Serratore, Cornell, Paul Friesen, Andy Friesen and Jeff Peltier. In second place (48.7) were Gary Ross, Don Ross, Jerry Phillips, Jeff Parker and Troy Hendricks; and in third place (49.3) were John Buckanaga, Don Hubbell, Perry Dreyer, Sid Sletten and Michael Sletten.

Earning first place with a low gross score of 49 was the team of Ryan Welle, Travis Barnes, Eric Carlson, Tony Burlingame and Bob Brink.

The 45th Annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament will return at a to-be-determined date in June 2022. The tournament has raised nearly $900,000 for BSU athletics since 1978 with proceeds supporting scholarships through the Beaver Pride fund and the Gordy Skaar Memorial endowment.