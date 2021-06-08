BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State football program will host its third annual War on the Shore fishing tournament on July 17.

The tournament is open to the public and all proceeds support the BSU football program. Anglers can compete for cash prizes and other merchandise.

Cost is $300 per boat with a maximum of three people per boat.

New for this year’s tournament is the creation of two divisions for local and national participants. Participants in the local division can only fish lakes located in Beltrami, Hubbard or Cass counties. National division participants can fish any lake anywhere in the country as long as the target species of walleye and northern pike are present.

Prizes for the local participants will be awarded to the top three teams with $2,000 to first place, $1,000 to second place, $500 to third place and $200 to the biggest walleye. The national division prize is 50% pay-out of all national division registrants.

The tournament is catch-and-release only. Participants must use tourneyangler.com to upload a picture of the fish on a measuring board and a hero shot holding the fish.

The event will run from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. A social, meal, award ceremony and silent auction will take place at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge in Bemidji from 4 to 8 p.m.

To register, visit bsualumni.org/war-on-the-shore-fishing-tournament. For more information, please contact assistant coach Brandon Labath at brandon.labath@bemidjistate.edu or at (563) 639-2922, or Pat Morris at Patrick.morris@bemidjistate.edu or (402) 533-3984.