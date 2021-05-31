Plenty of records gave way in a May that will be remembered as historic.

The college seasons have wrapped up, while the high school seasons are ready to ramp up with playoffs still on the horizon. At both levels, Bemidji saw new benchmarks, more history and plenty of sunshine to complement the competition.

Selected by sports editor Austin Monteith and sports reporter Micah Friez, here’s a look at some of the most noteworthy headlines you might have missed -- or just want to revisit -- from May.





May 1: Beavers cap spring season with return of Green and White game

For the first time in more than a year, the Bemidji State football team suited up for a game with fans in the stands at Chet Anderson Stadium. Teammates competed against each other in a Green and White spring game that meant a little more this time around. READ MORE

May 4: Isaiah Biehn tosses perfect game in Bemidji sweep of Alexandria

Isaiah Biehn pitched Bemidji’s first perfect game in who knows how long, striking out six as part of a 10-0 victory over Alexandria in five innings. Biehn’s efforts helped launch BHS into a 10-0 start to the season and to the top of the state rankings. READ MORE





May 8: Sam Kalberer streak hits 30, Beavers send off seniors with wild win

Sam Kalberer walked in the first inning of Bemidji State’s season finale, extending his on-base streak to 30 games for the longest such streak in recorded BSU history. The Beavers, meanwhile, outlasted Minnesota Duluth in an 11-10 slugfest. READ MORE

May 17: Zoe Carrasco claims NSIC shot put title for Beavers

The face of Bemidji State track and field added her name to the record books once more. Zoe Carrasco had a 51-foot throw in shot put at the NSIC Outdoor Championships, breaking the program record and winning the conference title. BSU placed eighth as a team. READ MORE





May 20: Longtime Bemidji State coach Tim Bellew departs, to move into administrative role

After 16 years in the Bemidji State dugout, baseball head coach Tim Bellew left his post. BSU athletics director Tracy Dill announced a reorganization within the athletic department, which will “include a change in baseball leadership.” Bellew compiled a 228-490-1 record with the Beavers. READ MORE

May 21: Taylor Waukazo flirts with no-no twice, Bemidji courts sweep as win streak hits 7

The Bemidji High School softball team rang up its win streak to seven behind Taylor Waukazo’s back-to-back complete-game efforts. Waukazo flirted with a no-hitter in both games, surrendering just four hits overall against Sauk Rapids-Rice. BHS has since upped its win streak to nine. READ MORE

May 29: Brandon Lussier captaining Bemidji while rooted in Native American heritage

Brandon Lussier has brought his Native American flair to the diamond, and he isn’t the first. A number of program legends, which brought BHS to its lone state championship, share Lussier’s heritage and make him the latest Native American to suit up for a program rich with that very history. READ MORE





May 29: Zoe Carrasco earns All-American status at Nationals