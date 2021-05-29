WAUSAU, Wis. -- A number of Bemidjians are still in contention for a national title after round robin play at the U.S. Curling National Championships in Wausau, Wis.

Team Dropkin, which includes three Bemidjians, topped the men’s standings with a 7-2 record. Bemidji’s Mark Fenner, Alex Fenson and alternate Joe Polo were all part of the team. Korey Dropkin of Massachusetts skips the team, which also features Tom Howell.

The team will next face off against another Bemidjian, as Jarl Timothy Wagner is the alternate for Jed Brundidge’s rink, which finished 6-3 and placed second.

Team Bunnam also finished the round robin with a 6-3 record, but Team Brundidge secured the higher-ranking playoff spot due to their head-to-head victory.

The men’s page playoff games will be played tonight, Saturday, at 6 p.m.

The winner of the Dropkin-Brundidge game will advance to the championship final and be the first of two teams to qualify for the 2022 Olympic Team Trials. The loser will play the winner of Team Dunnam and Team Violette, where the winner advances to the finals and secures the second Olympic Team Trials berth.

Additionally, Team Fenson, skipped by Bemidji native Riley Fenson, went 4-5 in round robin action.

On the women’s side, Bemidji’s Leah Yavarow was a member of Team Strouse, which finished 2-4 in round-robin play.

The 2021 nationals were originally scheduled to be held in February at Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The event was relocated to Wausau due to damage sustained by the Cedar Rapids arena during a derecho last August. USA Curling then delayed the tournament until May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.