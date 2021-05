BEMIDJI -- Fifty Bemidji State student-athletes earned spots on the 2021 Spring Academic All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Team, and 28 of them also earned NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honors, the league announced Wednesday.

The Beavers’ softball and women’s outdoor track and field teams led the spring contingent with 14 student-athletes each. Nine BSU baseball players were honored along with six men’s golfers, four women’s golfers and three members of the women’s tennis team.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must maintain a grade point average of at least 3.6 to be recognized with a Team of Excellence distinction, while the All-Academic Team award is earned with a GPA of 3.20 or better. Additionally, a student-athletes must be a member of a varsity traveling team and have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at his or her institution with one full year completed at that campus.

Softball (14)

*Elaina Christiansen, Jr., Brainerd, Minn.

*Kyla Damerow, So., Black Diamond, Wash.

*Alexis Derrick, Sr., New Richmond, Wis.

*Samantha Dullum, Sr., Harwood, N.D.

*Lisa Kossan, Sr., Motley, Minn.

*Kora Martin, Jr., Thorsby, Alberta

*Allison Schak, Jr., Faribault, Minn.

*Jennifer Smith, So., Winkler, Manitoba

*Emmarie Yeager, So., Annandale, Minn.

Gabrielle Bingham, Sr., Ankeny, Iowa

Grace Bragg, So., International Falls, Minn.

Stephanie Dullum, Sr., Harwood, N.D.

Elizabeth Hansen, Jr., Rochester, Minn.

Ashley Herold, So., Shakopee, Minn.





Women’s Outdoor Track and Field (14)

*Zoe Corrasco, Jr., Glenco, Minn.

*Elizabeth Hiltner, Jr., Osakis, Minn.

*Beatrice Kjelland, Jr., Park River, N.D.

*Anastasia Klein, So., Pittsville, Wis.

*Ryne Prigge, Jr., Ely, Minn.

*Rafaela Rafajlovska, Sr., Gostivar, Macedonia

*Coley Rezabek, Jr., Sunrise Beach, Mo.

*Amanda Smith, So., Litchfield, Minn.

Faith Beck, Jr., Dickinson, N.D.

Elizabeth Christenson, Sr., Stewartville, Minn.

Carissa Decko, Sr., Deer River, Minn.

Analise Fabre, Sr., St. Charles, Minn.

Lilian Johnson, So., Monticello, Minn.

Emma Realing, So., Casper, Wyo.





Baseball (9)

*Owen Anderson, Sr., Grand Marais, Minn.

*Brooks Backmann, So., Grand Rapids, Minn.

*Hunter Haggenmiller, Jr., Parkers Prairie, Minn.

*Carter Simon, So., Albert Lea, Minn.

Jacob Carlson, Jr., Princeton, Minn.

Stephane Lagasse, Jr., Winnipeg, Manitoba

Hunter Lake, Sr., Barnum, Minn.

Michael O’Malley, So., New Hope, Minn.

John Perkins, Jr., Spicer, Minn.





Women’s Golf (4)

*Taiylor Ellingson, Jr., Grand Forks, N.D.

*Jocelyn Nyblom, So., Apple Valley, Minn.

*Lauren Stockmoe, Sr., Alexandria, Minn.

Elise Stockmoe, Sr., Alexandria, Minn.





Men’s Golf (6)

*Alexander Iverson, So., Moorhead, Minn.

TJ Raden, Jr., Sartell, Minn.

Aaron Schnathorst, Sr., Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Seth Schricker, So., Minnetonka, Minn.

Chris Swenson, Sr., Fergus Falls, Minn.

Gustav Vantnsdal, Jr., Roseau, Minn.





Women’s Tennis (3)

*Hannah Peterson, Sr., Menomonie, Wis.

*Maggie Richardson, Jr., Westminster, Colo.

*Laney Rutkowski, Jr., Winona, Minn.





* denotes NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence