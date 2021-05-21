WAUSAU, Wis. -- Bemidji will be well represented at the 2021 U.S. Curling National Championships set for May 25-30 in Wausau, Wis.

Six curlers from Bemidji will take part in the men’s and women’s tournaments, including five on the men’s side.

Riley Fenson will skip his own team that also includes Samuel Strouse, Ethan Sampson, Trevor Marquardt and alternate Derrick McLean.

Team Dropkin features the largest local contingent with three Bemidjians: Mark Fenner, Alex Fenson and alternate Joe Polo. Korey Dropkin of Massachusetts skips the team, which also includes Tom Howell.

Bemidji native Jarl Timothy Wagner is the alternate for Jed Brundidge’s rink.

On the women’s side, Leah Yavarow will represent Bemidji on Delaney Strouse’s team.

Though not from Bemidji, another notable name taking part in the tournament is former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen. He will compete as a member of Todd Birr’s rink.

The 2021 nationals were originally scheduled to be held in February at Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The event was relocated to Wausau due to damage sustained by the Cedar Rapids arena during a derecho last August. USA Curling then delayed the tournament until May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The round robin begins Tuesday, May 25, and continues through Saturday, May 29. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Sunday, May 30.

Before the nationals begin, Riley Fenson and Yavarow have been competing in the U.S. Mixed Doubles National Championship this week in Wausau.

Fenson and teammate Christine McMakin of Fargo, N.D., are 2-2 through four games in Pool A. Yavarow and teammate Sam Strouse of Midland, Mich., are 1-3 in Pool D.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night.