ABERDEEN, Scotland -- The United States team of Bemidji native Joe Polo and Tabitha Peterson claimed fourth place in Group B at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland. Friday’s win advanced the U.S. to the Olympic qualification game set for Saturday, May 22.

The Americans rebounded from a 5-0 deficit to Finland to capture a 9-7 win to conclude round-robin play. Polo played a double take-out to break a 7-7 tie and scored two points to clinch the win in the eighth end.

The U.S. finished the round robin at 5-4. Sweden, Norway and Switzerland qualified for this weekend’s playoffs as the top three teams in Group B. Those three nations are also assured of Olympic bids.

Polo and St. Paul native Peterson will face the fourth-place team from Group A for the seventh and final Olympic spot up for grabs at the event. The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT Saturday against a to-be-determined opponent. The winner secures a spot for their country at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic mixed doubles curling trials will take place later this year and will determine the team that will represent the U.S. in Beijing.