BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School trap shooting team completed week five of its season this week.

Darren Roth, Caleb Hall and Taylor Kehoe led the Lumberjacks by shooting 48 each. Parker Orvik, Tanner Amundson and Hunter Rongstad each shot 47, while Nick Jessen and Lily Krona shot 46.

Rounding out the top 25 for BHS were Samuel Mutnansky, Garrett Frazer, Matthew Rud, Kadyn Nipp, Nicholas Billings and Sophia Jones with 45 each; Brecken Meyers with 44; Matthew Pereira, Logan Jensen, Dalton Gjovik, Luke Rud and Logan Wilcox with 43 each; Avery Gieser and Jack Fladeboe with 42 each; and Bjorn Krona, Lyla Stout, Blake Kehoe and Parker Johnson with 41 each.

The team will host nearly 300 shooters from teams across the region at the Lumberjack Invitational on Saturday, May 22, at Northland Regional Sports Park on Highway 89 northwest of Bemidji.