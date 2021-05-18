ABERDEEN, Scotland -- After more than a year’s wait, Joe Polo and Tabitha Peterson finally had the opportunity to hit the ice at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Polo and Peterson captured the 2020 U.S. mixed doubles national title in March 2020 at the Bemidji Curling Club. The 2020 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship was canceled due to the pandemic, but the duo was able to represent the U.S. at this year’s tournament.

The 2021 U.S. Mixed Doubles National Championship was postponed to May 19-23 and will be held in Wausau, Wis., immediately prior to the men’s and women’s nationals, which will be held May 25-30 in Wausau.

Polo is a Bemidji native now living in Duluth. Peterson is from St. Paul.

The duo began the world championship Monday with an 11-3 victory over China to open pool play. Polo and Peterson previously won bronze at the 2016 worlds.

The pair will continue round-robin play on Tuesday, May 18, with a game against Japan at 7:30 a.m. CT before facing Estonia at 1:30 p.m. CT.

The round robin continues through Friday, May 21. The playoffs begin Saturday, May 22, with the gold medal game set for Sunday, May 23. The top three teams from each 10-team pool will qualify for the playoffs.

Bemidji curlers to compete at mixed doubles nationals

WAUSAU, Wis. -- Two Bemidji curlers will take part in the 2021 U.S. Mixed Doubles National Championship in Wausau, Wis., from May 19-23.

Riley Fenson will team up with Christine McMakin of Chaska, while Leah Yavarow will compete alongside Samuel Strouse of Midland, Mich.

The round robin begins Wednesday, May 19, and continues through Friday, May 21. The playoffs begin Saturday, May 22, with the gold medal game set for Sunday, May 23.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held Feb. 28 to March 6 in Irvine, Calif., before being postponed due to the pandemic.