FERGUS FALLS -- The 2020-21 Minnesota High School Bowling West Central North conference championship tournament was held on Sunday, May 9, at Northern Aire Lanes in Fergus Falls.

After eight games of qualifying, the top four teams by total pins moved on to a single-elimination tournament.

The Bemidji varsity bowlers moved on to the tournament and faced New York Mills for third place. Based on total pins in a two-game match, New York Mills garnered third place with Bemidji placing fourth.

A short awards ceremony was held following the conclusion of the conference tournament.

Graduating Bemidji seniors Lonan Rice and Braden Olson were recognized at the start of the ceremony. Mason Graves, a freshman at TrekNorth, was selected for the All Honors Nomination based on his dedication, positive attitude and sportsmanship.

The top 12 seventh- and eighth-graders in the conference based on fill percentage receive the opportunity to bowl in the Rising Stars tournament on Friday, May 14, at the 48-lane AMF Southtown in Bloomington.

Hunter Julin, an eighth grader at Bemidji Middle School, was the top JV player for the West Central North Conference with a fill percentage of 79.16, which included 53 strikes, 23 spares and 20 opens. He will bowl on the Rising Stars Tier 1 team.

BMS eighth-grader Justin Jemtrud and BMS seventh-grader Ean Sturm captured spots on the Rising Stars Tier 2 team.