BEMIDJI -- The final regular season meet of the co-ed high school bowling season was held on Sunday, May 2, at The Cactus in Perham.

The Bemidji varsity team faced Fergus Falls in the opening match and fell 3-2. Hunter Julin, Mason Graves, and Demonte Desrosier all turned fill percentages of 60.

Bemidji won its second match 3-2. Julin turned in the high fill percentage for the match with 80.

The last match of the season was against conference leader New York Mills. Bemidji fell 4-1, and Julin had the high team fill percentage at 80.

The junior varsity team opened the meet against Fergus Falls Black, winning 4-1. Julin led the team with a fill percentage of 75 followed by Tyler Metson at 67.

The second match of the day found Bemidji facing Perham. Bemidji won 5-0 with Markell May turning in a fill percentage of 78.

The final match of the regular season saw Bemidji fall 3-2 to Detroit Lakes. Julin turned in the high fill percentage at 88.

The conference tournament will be held on Sunday, May 9, at Northern Aire Lanes in Fergus Falls beginning at 11 a.m.