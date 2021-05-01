April brought on the transition from winter sports to spring sports, which allowed for a whole new batch of stories to be told.

High school spring sports got underway for the first time in two years, a few Bemidji State teams made waves and plenty more off the field was worthy of headlines.

Selected by sports editor Austin Monteith and sports reporter Micah Friez, here’s a look at some of the most noteworthy headlines you might have missed -- or just want to revisit -- from April.





April 9: UND lands former Bemidji State goalie Zach Driscoll

After leading the Beavers to the NCAA Tournament in March, senior goalie Zach Driscoll found a new home along U.S. Highway 2 by committing to North Dakota as a graduate transfer. The Apple Valley native has plenty of ties to the Fighting Hawks and, thanks to the NCAA adding an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, will play his fifth season in Grand Forks, N.D. READ MORE





April 10: Beavers win springtime friendly in return to the pitch

The Bemidji State women’s soccer team celebrated its return to the pitch with a 1-0 win over Minnesota Duluth at Chet Anderson Stadium. But, more than Erin Becker’s game-winning goal, the Beavers celebrated the chance to play the game again. READ MORE





April 14: Oak Hills basketball player becomes ukulele star with 2.9 million TikTok followers

Jex Nwalor has reached so much fame on TikTok that he’s even got a ukulele named after him. The Oak Hills student and basketball player found his niche in music, and he has racked up nearly 3 million followers -- all from his dorm room in Bemidji. READ MORE





April 16: 13 Bemidji High School sports face challenging class, section realignment

The Lumberjacks are widely facing new challenges after 13 teams were bumped up a class by the Minnesota State High School League’s bi-annual reclassification. Bemidji was just a handful of students over the limit to stay in their class for many sports, and, aside from football, every team will compete in the highest class during 2021-22 and 2022-23. READ MORE





April 16: Bemidji sweeps Spuds in long-awaited return to the field

It had been nearly two years without a game, but Bemidji baseball returned to the diamond with a bang. The Lumberjacks swept Moorhead 10-0 and 9-4 on Opening Day, sending themselves well on their way to a now-8-0 start to the season. READ MORE





April 18: Chris Swenson wins NSIC title; BSU comes within stroke of team championship

It’s been over a decade since any Beaver did what Chris Swenson did on the links. The Bemidji State senior became the program’s first individual NSIC champion by carding a 3-under-par performance at the three-round conference championships, two strokes ahead of second. BSU was one stroke shy of first-place Winona State for the team title. READ MORE





April 29: Ethan Biehn shines as ‘catalyst’ of Bemidji’s late win

Ethan Biehn was firing on all cylinders for Bemidji baseball, wreaking havoc at the bottom of the order and then on the basepaths as part of a 9-4 BHS win. The Lumberjacks scored four runs in the sixth inning for some late breathing room, and Biehn even recorded the final out from the mound. READ MORE





April 30: Nicki Son breaks 80, places 2nd at Bemidji invite