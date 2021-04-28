BEMIDJI -- Sanford POWER will host its annual summer strength and conditioning program this summer in Bemidji for middle and high school athletes.

The program will run from June 7 through Aug. 11 with enhanced COVID-19 guidelines, according to a news release.

Bemidji High School and the Sanford POWER Center (inside the Bemidji Community Arena) will host the program. No more than 16 students per hour session will be allowed for each training coach, with a maximum of six coaches.

Sessions will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with hour-long sessions scheduled in 30-minute increments from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The program will be run by area professionals and Sanford Health’s athletic trainers. The training focuses on strength, speed, agility, plyometric, flexibility, explosive power development, conditioning training and injury prevention.

The program is open to students entering grades 5-12 in the 2021-22 academic year in Bemidji. The cost is $100, which is due along with the registration form by June 1. Checks should be made out to the BHS Athletic Department and can be mailed with the form to the BHS Athletic Department at 502 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN, 56601.

To access and print a copy of the registration form, visit sanfordpower.com/programs/#bemidji or contact the BHS Athletic Department at 218-444-1600, ext. 63316, for more information.