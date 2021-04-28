DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School bowling team continued its season on Sunday, April 25, winning one of three matches at Voyageur Lanes in Detroit Lakes.

The Lumberjacks opened the meet against Perham and were 5-0 victors. Isaac Nibbe and Justin Jemtrud tied for the team lead with a fill percentage of 70.

BHS lost 5-0 to New York Mills and Detroit Lakes in its second and third matches of the day, respectively. Jemtrud had a fill percentage of 90 against conference-leading New York Mills, and Mason Graves turned in a fill percentage of 80 against DL.

The Bemidji junior varsity team went 2-1 on the day, beating New York Mills 4-1 and Fergus Falls Gold 4-1. The Jacks also lost a 3-2 opener to Detroit Lakes. Hunter Julin had a clean match, turning in a perfect high fill percentage of 100 against New York Mills. He also led the team in fill percentage against Detroit Lakes (70) and Fergus (90).

The regular season wraps up at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 2, in Perham.