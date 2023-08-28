7 champions crowned at Bemidji Speedway

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Speedway held its championship races on Sunday to cap a two-day racing weekend.

Seven classes with 92 cars filled the pits with great weather and Kids Night. Backpacks with school supplies were given out to the kids, and box car races were held on the track during intermission for the kids.

The next race at the track will be the “Wissota AFCO MPH Special on Saturday, Sept. 9, with practice and the race on Sunday, Sept. 10 for Wissota Mod Fours, Pure Stocks and Hornets. The races will start at 5 p.m.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Pure stocks race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Courtesy, Lisa Rhen

The first feature on the second day of championship weekend was the Wissota Pure Stocks, with Austin Carlson and Josh Berg in row one. All eyes were on Kade Leeper in the sixth row, who led in the points standings by a slim margin. As the green flag waved, Berg raced to the lead over Carlson, Barsness and Josey LaValley. A caution on the fourth turn created a restart, and Leeper was moving up to fourth before another caution flew for a tangle-up, which sent Leeper to the rear for the restart. Berg held his line and his lead to finish the race in first.

Wissota Mod Fours Feature

Doyle, left, Blake, middle, and Brooke Erickson celebrate Blake's Mod Four win at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Conrad Schwinn and Brooke Erickson led the field of Wissota Mod Fours down the front straight to the green flag, with Schwinn in the lead, followed by Nick Seitz. On the outside, Ashton Schwinn was on the move, passing Seitz for second as Conrad Schwinn had an eight-car-length lead over the field. He had difficulty coming out of the fourth turn, which brought out the caution flag. Ashton Schwinn and Blake Erickson dueled side-by-side for the lead, with Erickson winning.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Max Dondelinger won the Super Srock race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

A small field of Wissota Super Stocks drove on the track, with Max Dondelinger and Brandon Bahr leading the way. Dondelinger raced to the lead, with Bahr, Dalton Carlson, Matt Sparby and Nic Lewis in the top five. Bahr raced inside and took the lead, but on the next lap, Dondelinger raced to the top, regained the lead and breezed to the comfortable win. Sparby won the points championship with his third-place finish.

Wissota Hornets Feature

Celay LaValley won the Hornet race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

With just one point separating Chad Reller and Justin Barsness, all eyes were on the battle for the season points championship. Barsness started in the second row, with Reller in the third row. Dylan Black took the initial lead, but Cejay LaValley quickly grabbed the front of the pack with an inside move, with Brook Vernlund close behind her in second. Back racing for fourth and fifth, Reller and Barsness drove side-by-side lap after lap. LaValley raced to her first-ever feature win at the Bemidji Speedway. Reller held off Barsness by half a car length to win his first track championship.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Darrin Lawler, left, won the Midwest Modified race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Brandon Bahr and Darrin Lawler, two experienced racers, led the field of Wissota Midwest Modifieds to the green flag. Lawler powered to the lead, with Bahr, Landon Gross, Mike Blevins and Joey LaValley trailing. Blevins raced inside down the front straight into third as Hunter Weeks worked into the top five. LaValley continued working the high side and moved to second behind Lawler, who took the checkered flag and the win. Doyle Erickson was crowned season points champion for his work throughout the summer. It’s his seventh championship.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

A dozen Bemidji Mini Stocks entered the track, with Jonah Espe on the pole and Ashton Schwinn outside. Schwinn raced to the lead with his dad, Conrad, close behind him. They were followed by Peyton Emerson, Cory Nelson, Espe and Hayden Engen. With just one caution, Ashton won the race and the track championship.

Wissota Modified Feature

Tanner Williams, middle right, won the Modified race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

In a crash-filled final race, the Wissota Modifieds roared on track, led by Tanner Williamson and Skyler Smith. The first lap featured a five-car pileup. The second try featured Smith blasting down the back straight into the lead before the red flag was waved for a huge crash involving many cars on the fourth turn. Saturday feature winner Billy Kendall lll was on his side up against Jeff Reed’s No. 2 modified, with numerous other cars scattered around the track and infield. Kendall was checkered, cleared by Bemidji Fire personnel and towed to the pits. Several other cars also had to pit for repairs. With the track cleared, the race resumed, with Williamson well out in front and Jeff Reed in second. But the prior crashes had consequences for Reed as his mod slowed on the back straight and came to a stop.

Along with Reed rolling to the pit, points leader Nic Jacobson pitted and returned tailback. When racing resumed, it was all Williamson. The Canadian racer dominated the track and picked up the win. Jacobson was able to come back and finish in fourth place for the track championship.

