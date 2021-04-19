NEW YORK MILLS -- The Bemidji High School bowling team continued the co-ed season on Sunday in New York Mills, falling twice at the varsity level.

In the first match of the day, Braden Olson led the team in fill percentage at 63 despite BHS falling 4-1. In the second match of the day against Perham, the Lumberjacks lost by another 4-1 margin. Isaac Nibbe turned in the high fill percentage of 63.

The Bemidji junior varsity team went 1-1 on the day, falling to Fergus Falls 5-0 before topping New York Mills Blue 5-0 in the finale. Hunter Julin led the team with a fill percentage of 50 against Fergus and 90 against NYM Blue.

The bowlers will next travel to Detroit Lakes for a meet starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 25.