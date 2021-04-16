Four area teams have been tasked with relocating due to the Minnesota State High School League’s release of the new section assignments for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.

Bagley, Cass Lake-Bena, Northome/Kelliher and Red Lake are the four schools with programs shifting around.

Red Lake will be the busiest of the bunch, as the Warriors have seven teams moving up. Most notably, the boys and girls basketball teams are leaping from Section 8A to Section 8AA. The baseball, softball, volleyball and boys and girls golf teams will also make the move from Section 8A to Section 8AA.

Bagley will be swapping with Red Lake, as the Flyers are moving down from Section 8AA to Section 8A with four teams. The boys and girls basketball teams, the baseball team and the football team are all set to compete in Class A.

At Cass Lake-Bena, the Panthers will shift sections. CLB will transition from Section 8A to Section 5A in softball and volleyball, and Cass Lake-Bena football will drop from Section 8A to Section 6 9-man.

Rounding out the bunch, Northome/Kelliher football will slide over from Section 8 9-man to Section 7 9-man.

Blackduck, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Laporte and TrekNorth will not change sections for any sports for the next two years.