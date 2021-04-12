BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji bowling team competed in its own backyard for the second meet of the Minnesota high school co-ed bowling season at Bemidji Bowl on Sunday, April 11.

The Bemidji varsity team kicked off its home meet against New York Mills, dropping the match 4-1. Mason Graves bowled a fill percentage of 80. The varsity team then fell 5-0 to Detroit Lakes in the second match of the day. Demonte Desrosier led the team with a fill percentage of 70. Bemidji closed out the day with a 3-2 win over Fergus Falls. Desrosier and Graves each achieved fill percentages of 70.

The junior varsity team opened the home meet against New York Mills Blue, winning 5-0. Hunter Julin turned in the high fill percentage of 86. Bemidji dropped a 4-1 loss to Fergus Falls Black in the second match. Julin and Justin Jemtrud led the team with a fill percentage of 75. Bemidji topped Perham 5-0 in the final match of the meet. Julin led the team with a fill percentage of 80.

The high school bowlers will travel to New York Mills for their next meet on Sunday, April 18.