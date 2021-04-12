BEMIDJI -- Spring sports will have to wait just a few more days to begin competition this year.

The Bemidji High School girls golf team’s season opener, originally scheduled for today, Monday, in Rocori has been pushed back a week due to weather. The invite will now take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19, in Cold Spring.

The BHS baseball team’s schedule has also been altered by weather. The Lumberjacks were planning to travel to Fergus Falls on Tuesday, April 13, for opening day, but that game has been postponed. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

Bemidji baseball will now open the 2021 season with a 4 p.m. game at Detroit Lakes on Thursday, April 15.