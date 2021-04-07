RESTON, Va. -- Bemidji State senior Kristin Farris has been selected by SHAPE America as the recipient of a Major of the Year award, and she will be honored during the organization’s annual national convention and expo.

Farris, a Goodridge native in BSU’s Sport Management and Mass Communication programs, will be recognized during the virtual convention on April 13.

The award celebrates outstanding undergraduate students in the health, physical education, recreation and dance professions who are nominated by a faculty advisor or professor, according to a press release.

“Receiving this award is something I never would have imagined happening,” Farris said in the release. “SHAPE America is such a huge organization that it is crazy to think that I was chosen out of students all over the U.S., and I am humbled to see that they thought the work I’ve done is worthy of such a tremendous honor.”

“She has great passion for developing professionally in Sport Management and her commitment to personal growth has allowed her to break through barriers as a football intern,” said Shannon Norman, an associate professor at Bemidji State who nominated Farris for the award. “Kristin is a natural leader and positive role model for other young women pursuing careers in sport. Her persistence, dedication and passion for sport and academics propelled the nomination for SHAPE America’s Outstanding Major of the Year Award in Sport Management.”

While attending BSU, Farris has worked with the university’s athletic media relations department and with the Beaver football program. She will graduate in May with degrees in Sport Management and in Mass Communication, as well as with a certification for coaching football.

SHAPE America is the nation’s largest membership organization of health and physical education professionals.