FERGUS FALLS -- Bemidji's opening meet of the Minnesota high school co-ed bowling season was held Sunday, March 28, at Northern Aire Lanes in Fergus Falls. The season was delayed from the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bemidji varsity team kicked off its season against Perham, winning the match 4-1. Demonte Desrosier led the team with a fill percentage of 90, followed by Mason Graves and Braden Olsen with 70% each.

The varsity team then faced host Fergus Falls in its second match, falling 4-1. Hunter Julin led the way with a fill percentage of 70.

Bemidji had a bye in match three with the team needing to beat the score of one other team to win the bye match. Bemidji prevailed and won the match 5-0. Hunter Julin and Isaac Nibble both achieved a fill percentage of 70.

The Bemidji JV team, bowling short one teammate, kicked off the season against New York Mills White, falling 4-1. Markell May and Ean Sturm each turned in fill percentages of 70.

The second JV match of the day found Bemidji facing Fergus Falls Gold and ended in a close 3-2 loss. Tyler Metson led with a fill percentage of 80.

Bemidji dropped the final JV match of the day against Fergus Falls Maroon 5-0. Metson turned in a fill percentage of 70.

The team’s next meet will be hosted by Bemidji Bowl on Sunday, April 11, with scoring beginning at 10 a.m.