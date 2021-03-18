BURNSVILLE -- A total of 28 Bemidji State student-athletes earned a spot on the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Winter All-Academic Team, including 18 named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, the league announced Thursday.

In all, 797 student-athletes across the Northern Sun were recognized for their success in the classroom, and 482 earned Team of Excellence laurels.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must maintain a grade-point average of 3.20 or better while being a member of a varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic status and have completed at least one full academic year at their institution. The GPA threshold is 3.60 for the Team of Excellence.

BSU’s women’s indoor track and field team led the way with 13 total selections, seven of which were named to the Team of Excellence. The women’s basketball team had 12 honorees and eight Team of Excellence recipients, and all three men’s basketball selections were named to the Team of Excellence.

The women’s track and field selections were (asterisk denotes Team of Excellence honors): *Zoe Christensen (Jr., Glencoe); *Elizabeth Hiltner (Jr., Osakis); *Beatrice Kjelland (Jr., Park River, N.D.); *Anastasia Klein (So., Pittsville, Wis.); *Ryne Prigge (Jr., Ely); *Rafaela Rafajlovska (Sr., Gostivar, Macedonia); *Amanda Smith (So., Litchfield); Faith Beck (Jr., Dickinson, N.D.); Libby Christenson (Sr., Stewartville); Carissa Decko (Sr., Deer River); Analise Fabre (Sr., St. Charles); Lily Johnson (So., Monticello); Emma Realing (So., Casper, Wyo.).

The women’s basketball picks were: *Brooklyn Bachmann (Sr., Minooka, Ill.); *Tori Bott (So., Two Harbors); *Taylor Bray (Sr., Anoka); *Teagan Pompa (Sr., Elgin, Ill.); *Coley Rezabek (Jr., Sunrise Beach, Mo.); *Taylor Vold (Jr., Hermantown); *Molly Wenner (Jr., Cottage Grove); *Claire Wolhowe (Jr., Staples); Gabby DuBois (Sr., West Fargo, N.D.); Rachael Heittola (So., Belleville, Wis.); Trinity Myer (Jr., Hayward, Wis.); Sydney Zerr (Sr., Shakopee).

The men’s basketball selections were: *Griffin Chase (Sr., Nevis); *Cody Landwehr (Jr., St. Cloud); *Derek Thompson (Sr., Cold Spring).