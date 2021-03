Logan Jensen

Senior, boys Nordic skiing

Logan Jensen helped make history for Bemidji on Tuesday, capturing the individual Section 8 crown while leading the Lumberjacks to their first title in 13 years. Jensen finished in first place with a time of 21:41.51, while the team tallied 385 points to beat Little Falls by 14. The victory also redeems a heartbreaker from a year ago, when BHS missed out on a state berth by a mere four-second tiebreaker that the Flyers claimed instead.