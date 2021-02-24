BEMIDJI -- Competing in its own backyard, the Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams swept the team and individual titles at the Buena Vista Classic on a mild Tuesday afternoon at Buena Vista Ski Area.

For the third straight meet, Nick Youso and Logan Jensen topped the podium for the BHS boys by finishing 1-2 in the classical meet. Two Lumberjacks also led the field in the girls race as Madeline Simula and Kate Martin nabbed first and second place.

“Even though it was difficult conditions, the kids stayed really positive about it,” said Bemidji head coach Mark Walters, referring to the unseasonably warm weather. “(They) just went out there and skied as well as they could in these conditions and came out on top.”

The Lumberjacks also topped the three-team field in both the boys and girls events, with Detroit Lakes and TrekNorth placing second and third in each respective race.

“Today was a really hard race to put a lot of weight on because it just depended on who had some reasonable kick in this wet snow,” Walters said. “But the stronger skiers will still shine. Those with a little bit of grit really showed through.”

Youso and Jensen clocked times of 13:24 and 13:35 and finished more than two minutes ahead of the next closest competitor.

“Those two seem to be very strong,” Walters said. “I think they’ve got a really, really good chance of one of them being the individual champion at the section meet. Every race is a little different. You’ve just got to put your best foot forward. If they stay on track and ski the way they have been, we should have some really, really positive results out of them.”

Madeline Simula (18:41) outpaced teammate Martin (19:21) for first on the girls side and bested her younger sister Ella Simula (19:45) in fourth place.

“I think this is the first time that Madeline has ever surpassed her sister in a ski race, so this is really kind of cool,” Walters said.

Mary Beth Mathews, who consistently has been one of Bemidji’s fastest skiers, sat out Tuesday’s meet but is preparing for next week’s section meet.

“She’s just been an absolute standout skier all year long,” Walters said. “But she’s had just such great support on this team.”

Tuesday brought the regular season to a close for the Lumberjacks. They hope to keep in good form when the Section 8 Meet takes place on Tuesday, March 2, at Maplelag Resort in Callaway, Minn.

“Our team, both the boys and girls, seems to be progressing very well during the year,” Walters said. “I think we’re peaking at about the right time. We just hope it all comes together, like any program, on the day you want it to.”

Godding leads TrekNorth

Josh Godding paced TrekNorth at Tuesday’s meet with a 12th-place time of 17:27 in the boys race.

Caitlynn Wittner posted the top time for the Sundogs on the girls side with a 20th-place mark of 22:57.

Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 388; 2-Detroit Lakes 383; 3-TrekNorth 325.

BHS Boys Results

1-Youso 13:24; 2-Jensen 13:35; 6-Schulze 16:20; 7-Mueller 16:34; 8-Carleton 16:41; 10-Lindgren 16:51; 11-Kondos 17:19; 13-Morrissey 17:28; 14-Kurschner 17:42; 15-Newby 17:51; 16-Nistler 18:18; 17-Krona 18:30; 21-Louvar 19:24; 24-C. Kuzel 20:12; 25-R. Kuzel 20:20; 27-Janckowski 21:45.

TrekNorth Boys Results

12-Godding 17:27; 18-Carlson 18:31; 23-S. Wielenberg 19:57; 26-M. Wielenberg 21:28; 28-Spangler 22:08; 30-Derby 25:48; 31-Pullar 27:25.

Girls Team Results

1-Bemidji 392; 2-Detroit Lakes 373; 3-TrekNorth 294.

BHS Girls Results

1-M. Simula 18:41; 2-Martin 19:21; 4-E. Simula 19:45; 5-Renn 20:01; 6-DeWitt 20:40; 7-Jones 20:43; 10-Cameron 21:28; 12-McDermott 21:56; 13-Hoffman 22:04; 15-Dickerson 22:20; 16-Jensen 22:37; 18-Harmsen 22:40; 21-Geerdes 23:22; 23-Krona 23:28; 24-Matetich 24:09; 25-Kelly 24:11; 29-Ueland 26:38; 31-Oelrich 26:49; 33-Mueller 27:49; 34-Wickum 28:18; 35-Galloway 28:51; 37-Peters 38:43.

TrekNorth Girls Results

20-Wittner 22:57; 22-Jensen 23:26; 32-Moen 26:50; 36-Olson 33:06.