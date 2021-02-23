Nick Youso

Senior, boys Nordic skiing

Nick Youso couldn’t have done much better throughout the week. The Bemidji senior captured a pair of first-place finishes from meets in Detroit Lakes and Brainerd, leading the Lumberjacks to top-two team finishes each time. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, in DL, Youso finished with a time of 13:50.1 as BHS placed second as a team. Then on Saturday, Feb. 20, in Brainerd, Youso claimed medalist honors again by crossing the finish line in 28:07.88 and, even better, was part of a first-place finish for Bemidji.