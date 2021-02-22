BEMIDJI -- Bemidji High School sporting events are now open to the general public.

BHS announced Friday a new ticket procedure for home winter sporting events, with a maximum of 250 spectators allowed at events.

Tickets will be sold online and must be purchased ahead of time. No tickets will be sold at the door. The ticket window will open to the general public on a first come, first serve basis four hours prior to each event.

To purchase tickets, visit vancoevents.com and scroll down to “Buy tickets” at the bottom of the page, then search “Bemidji” on the following screen.

The basketball, hockey and wrestling teams also have specific links to purchase tickets. They are: