BRAINERD -- Nick Youso and Logan Jensen crossed the finish line in first and second to lead the Bemidji High School boys Nordic skiing team to a first-place result at the Brainerd Invite on Saturday at Northland Arboretum. The result marked the second time in as many meets that the BHS duo finished at the top of the podium.

Mary Beth Mathews led the Lumberjack girls with a second-place finish individually, with the team also finishing runner-up.

Youso posted a winning time of 28:07.88 to top teammate Jensen and his time of 28:32.98 in the boys race. Louis Morrissey (6th, 30:32.5) and Jack Mueller (10th, 31:40.3) also posted top-10 times for Bemidji.

As a team, the BHS boys totaled 385 points for first place ahead of Brainerd’s 377.

Mathews clocked a second-place time of 35:01.61 in the girls race, trailing only Alexandria’s Kaisa Bosek (34:54.03). Ella Simula (5th, 37:02.44) and Anna Renn (10th, 37:41.59) also cracked the top 10 for the Jacks.

The Bemidji girls placed second as a team with 376 points, behind only Alexandria’s 384.

David Carlson (40th, 37:26.81) and Caitlynn Wittner (55th, 48:46.66) notched top times for the TrekNorth boys and girls teams.

The Lumberjacks and Sundogs are next scheduled to compete in a meet with Detroit Lakes at Buena Vista Ski Area at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.





Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 385; 2-Brainerd 377; 3-Little Falls 353; 4-Moorhead 324; 5-Alexandria 275; 6-TrekNorth 193; 7-St. Cloud Tech 74.

BHS Boys Results

1-Youso 28:07.88; 2-Jensen 28:32.98; 6-Morrissey 30:32.5; 10-Mueller 31:40.3; 16-Lindgren 32:48.77; 19-Schulze 33:40.31; 25-Carleton 34:50.95; 29-Krona 35:25.45; 31-R. Kuzel 35:37.4; 33-Newby 36:24.11; 43-C. Kuzel 37:48.52; 50-Nistler 38:49.72.

TrekNorth Boys Results

40-Carlson 37:26.81; 52-Godding 30:06.44; 59-S. Wielenberg 43:59.27; 60-M. Wielenberg 46:50.85; 61-Spangler 47:40.71; 63-Bruening 52:13.87.

Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 384; 2-Bemidji 376; 3-Brainerd 363; 4-Moorhead 302; 5-Little Falls 255; 6-St. Cloud Tech 149; 7-TrekNorth 134.

BHS Girls Results

2-Mathews 35:01.61; 5-E. Simula 37:02.44; 10-Renn 37:41.59; 11-DeWitt 37:43.05; 12-Martin 37:52.79; 16-M. Simula 38:22.84; 32-McDermott 41:45.46; 34-Carleton 41:59.86; 39-Krona 43:17.66; 40-Harmsen 43:18.12; 42-Dickerson 43:24.7; 46-Jones 44:37.68.

TrekNorth Girls Results

55-Wittner 48:46.66; 56-Moen 49:04.74; 58-Jensen 50:12.91.