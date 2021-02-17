DETROIT LAKES -- Nick Youso and Logan Jensen finished 1-2 individually to guide the Bemidji High School Nordic skiing team at the Detroit Mountain Classic on Tuesday in Detroit Lakes.

Youso earned medalist honors in the boys race with his winning time of 13:50.1. Teammate Jensen finished runner-up with a time of 14:17.8.

The Lumberjack boys totaled 373 points to take second as a team, trailing only Brainerd (378).

Mary Beth Mathews clocked the top time for the BHS girls with a 19:23.4 that was good for eighth place individually.

The Bemidji girls earned 354 points to finish fourth behind Alexandria (380), Brainerd (373) and Moorhead (373).

David Carlson (44th, 19:02.4) and Iris Jensen (63rd, 26:25.1) paced the TrekNorth boys and girls teams, respectively.

The Lumberjacks are next scheduled to compete in Brainerd on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 378; 2-Bemidji 373; 3-Little Falls 344; 4-Moorhead 341; 5-Detroit Lakes 334; 6-Fergus Falls 239; 7-Alexandria 238; 8-TrekNorth 162.

BHS Boys Results

1-Youso 13:50.1; 2-Jensen 14:17.8; 13-Morrissey 16:16.2; 15-Mueller 16:22.3; 22-Carleton 16:50.5; 23-Lindgren 16:59.3; 26-Nistler 17:25.6; 35-Schulze 18:08.7; 46-Kondos 19:06.9; 54-Kurschner 19:53.9.

TrekNorth Boys Results

44-Carlson 19:02.4; 65-S. Wielenberg 22:36.4; 66-Spangler 23:03.5; 67-M. Wielenberg 23:39.6; 68-Bruening 26:08.2.

Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 380; T2-Brainerd 373; T2-Moorhead 373; 4-Bemidji 354; 5-Detroit Lakes 272; 6-Little Falls 263; 7-Fergus Falls 233; 8-TrekNorth 107.

BHS Girls Results

8-Mathews 19:23.4; 13-Renn 19:52.8; 14-E. Simula 20:05; 15-DeWitt 20:06; 19-Martin 20:27.7; 20-M. Simula 20:44; 34-Cameron 22:00.6; 38-McDermott 22:40.2; 52-Krona 24:09; 64-Oelrich 26:46.1.

TrekNorth Girls Results

63-Jensen 26:25.1; 65-Wittner 26:47.3; 68-Moen 29:32.6.