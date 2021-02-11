BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University released a statement Thursday regarding fan attendance at home athletic events, and the school said it plans to allow “an allotted number of invited family members and guests.”

A limited number of BSU students will also be admitted. Bemidji State is distributing 20 free tickets to students to attend each game of this weekend’s men’s hockey series at the Sanford Center on a first come, first serve basis.

ATTENTION STUDENTS

Be of the first current BSU students to request a ticket to a @BSUBeaversMHKY game this weekend (link below) and get a FREE ticket.



*Limit 1 ticket per series*

https://t.co/ljkzMPpSTu



BSU vs. Northern Michigan

Friday-7:07 pm

Saturday-6:07 pm pic.twitter.com/lwEGbhvHS2 — Bemidji St. Beavers (@BSUBeavers) February 11, 2021

According to the student signup form, “BSU Athletics plans to distribute student tickets for the remaining home games through the same first-come-first-serve request process the week of each home weekend.”

Bemidji State first opened its doors to limited fans on Jan. 29 for men’s hockey and women’s basketball games. Men’s basketball returns home this weekend and women’s hockey is next home Feb. 19-20.

All fans in attendance must follow current Minnesota Department of Health and local health guidelines. The state’s restrictions allow for up to 150 spectators to attend indoor sporting events.