ERHARD, Minn. -- The Bemidji High School boys and girls Nordic skiing teams nabbed a pair of first-place finishes Thursday at the Fergus Falls Invitational hosted by Spidahl Ski Gaard in Erhard, Minn.

The Lumberjacks topped the six-team field in each race, with BHS holding off Brainerd by two points in the boys event and by four points in the girls event.

Nick Youso and Logan Jensen finished 1-2 at the top of the podium individually in the boys race. Youso edged his fellow Lumberjack by only 0.33 seconds to earn medalist honors with a time of 16:43.26.

Mary Beth Mathews crossed the finish line in second for the BHS girls with a time of 21:00.74. She was joined in the top 10 by teammates Ella Simula (4th, 21:55.1) and Kate Martin (6th, 22:04.69).

Bemidji will next compete at a meet in Brainerd on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 377; 2-Brainerd 375; 3-Little Falls 362; 4-Moorhead 334; 5-Fergus Falls 262; 6-Alexandria 259.

BHS Boys Individual Results

1-Youso 16:43.26; 2-Jensen 16:43.59; 11-Morrissey 18:14.37; 13-Carleton 18:43.83; 14-Lindgren 18:49.6; 23-Mueller 19:47.77; 25-Schulze 20:01.25; 41-Kurshner 21:50.23; 48-Kondos 22:32.27; 50-Kuzel 22:41.71; 56-Nistler 23:24.15.

Girls Team Results

1-Bemidji 378; 2-Brainerd 374; 3-Alexandria 364; 4-Moorhead 341; 5-Little Falls 299; 6-Little Falls 244.

BHS Girls Individual Results

2-Mathews 21:00.74; 4-E. Simula 21:55.1; 6-Martin 22:04.69; 14-DeWitt 23:05.24; 16-Renn 23:26.69; 27-M. Simula 25:07.91; 39-Oelrich 26:31.03; 40-Carleton 26:39.81; 44-McDermott 27:18.89; 48-Krona 27:56.04; 50-Geerdes 28:41.86.