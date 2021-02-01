New in 2021, the Pioneer is resharing some of its favorite sports stories at the turn of the calendar each month.

In January, Bemidji-area fans witnessed the return of high school sports, the start of college basketball and the continuation of Beaver hockey, plus a little more attention on the national level.

Selected by sports editor Austin Monteith and sports reporter Micah Friez, here’s a look at some of the most noteworthy headlines you might have missed -- or just want to revisit -- from January.





Jan. 8: Former BSU star Olszewski named to AP NFL All-Pro Team

Gunner Olszewski capped his sensational sophomore season with the New England Patriots by winning one of the league’s most prestigious awards. The punt returner led the NFL in nearly every category. READ MORE





Jan. 15: Bemidji soars with 2 wins in marquee opener

The Bemidji High School wrestling team is coming off one of its most successful seasons in program history. Seth Sisneros was in New Mexico, racing horses, when he heard the news that the Jacks were back for 2021. READ MORE





Jan. 21: Bemidji State alum Trent Baalke named Jaguars GM

Former BSU linebacker Trent Baalke continued to make his mark in NFL circles and was hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager. Now paired with new head coach Urban Meyer, Baalke is in possession of the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft and is in position to select coveted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. READ MORE





Jan. 21: Beavers, seeing fruits of their labor, off to historic start

The Bemidji State women’s basketball team is having its best start to a season since before any of the current players were born. Now on a seven-game win streak (four more since this article came out), the Beavers are reaping the rewards of a patient rebuild. READ MORE





Jan. 22: Fan creates NSIC fantasy basketball league to mend hoops withdrawal

Basketball fanatic Steve Bruce has brought one of the most enthralling elements of professional sports into the NSIC. His 14-team fantasy basketball league provides a unique viewing experience in the age of COVID-19 and includes a number of BSU players. READ MORE





Jan. 22: BHS demolishes Crookston in home-opening win

Bemidji boys hockey returned home with a bang, winning 12-2 for their first victory on home ice in nearly a year. The Lumberjacks snapped a 15-game losing streak and scored their most goals in a game since 2010, led by three multi-goal scorers. READ MORE





Jan. 26: Wild 3rd period drums up drama despite 6-3 BHS loss

The BHS girls hockey team and St. Cloud combined for one goal in the first 34 minutes of play, so nobody saw an eight-goal third period coming. The teams combined for four goals within 1:32 and lit the lamp enough to make things interesting down to the finish. READ MORE





Jan. 27: Dowhy, shot blockers getting job done for BSU

Nobody in the country has been better at blocking shots than Mak Langei, and the Bemidji State women’s hockey team has turned it into a bone-bruising art. Tina Kampa also ranks in the top three nationally, and goaltender Kerigan Dowhy set a program-record shutout streak along the way. READ MORE





Jan. 29: Newcomer Ethan Gauer a rare mid-season addition for BSU

Ethan Gauer started his freshman season of college hockey at Alaska Anchorage, but by the second semester, he was wearing the green and white sweater. The Bemidji State transfer returned to his home state and has already suited up for the rolling Beavers. READ MORE





Jan. 30: Beavers hold off No. 2/3 Minnesota State in ‘weird’ 4-1 win

The BSU men’s hockey team made the most of its chances, turning 10 shots on target into four goals and downing one of the best teams in the country. Bemidji State got the best of its in-state rival during a game that head coach Tom Serratore described as “a weird game.” READ MORE