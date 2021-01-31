BRAINERD -- Mary Beth Mathews and Logan Jensen led the Bemidji High School girls and boys Nordic skiing teams to top-two finishes Saturday at the Little Falls Invitational at Northland Arboretum in Brainerd. The BHS girls placed first and the boys second at the five-team meet.

Mathews crossed the finish line with a time of 23:01.48 to take second individually, trailing only Brainerd’s Liliana Schaefer and her first-place time of 22:53.32.

Four other Bemidji girls posted top-10 times: Ella Simula (3rd, 23:34.73), Kate Martin (5th, 24:29.71), Regan DeWitt (9th, 25:09.6) and Anna Renn (10th, 25:14.94).

Jensen bested the field in the boys race, clocking a first-place time of 18:47.52 to beat runner-up Jackson Grant of Little Falls by nearly 19 seconds.

Lumberjacks Nick Youso (7th, 20:13.73) and Louis Morrissey (10th, 20:45.88) also cracked the top 10.

BHS will next travel to Spidahl’s Ski Gaard for the Fergus Falls Invitational on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Girls Team Results

1-Bemidji 385; 2-Brainerd 377; 3-Alexandria 367; 4-Little Falls 316; 5-Moorhead 301.

BHS Girls Results

2-Mathews 23:01.48; 3-E. Simula 23:34.73; 5-Martin 24:29.71; 9-DeWitt 25:09.6; 10-Renn 25:14.94; 23-M. Simula 26:38.62; 29-Krona 27:23.99; 35-McDermott 28:03.21; 36-Oelrich 28:19.62; 41-Carleton 29:02.53.

Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 379; 2-Bemidji 375; 3-Little Falls 370; 4-Moorhead 320; 5-Alexandria 278.

BHS Boys Results

1-Jensen 18:47.52; 7-Youso 20:13.73; 10-Morrissey 20:45.88; 11-Lindgren 21:08.67; 14-Mueller 21:33.27; 19-Carleton 21:53.04; 30-Schulze 23:56.84; 34-Kuzel 24:10.1; 42-Nistler 25:14.88; 43-Kondos 25:22.87.