BURNSVILLE -- Seven student-athletes at Bemidji State added an academic award to their resumes on Wednesday when the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the recipients of the annual Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award.

The award, in its 12th year and named in honor of the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is given to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate.

A record 227 student-athletes across the Northern Sun will receive the award this year. BSU recipients are: Taylor Bray (Anoka) and Teagan Pompa (Elgin, Ill.) of the women’s basketball team; Griffin Chase (Nevis) of men’s basketball; Samantha Dullum (Harwood, N.D.) of softball; Taylor Nier (Hatley, Wis.) of volleyball; and Hannah Peterson (Menomonie, Wis.) of women’s tennis.

“I am filled with pride on how our student-athletes in the NSIC continue to excel in the classroom, in the community and on the playing field,” NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind said in a press release. “… I am extremely proud of all these student-athletes for their devotion to their universities, the NSIC and to their personal academic and athletic goals. I have no doubt these student-athletes will continue to achieve success in life well beyond the classroom and the competition venues.”