BEMIDJI -- Mary Beth Mathews posted the fastest individual time at the Bemidji Invitational on Saturday to lead the Bemidji High School girls Nordic skiing team to a first-place finish at the BHS ski trail.

Logan Jensen finished within 0.5 seconds of the top time on the boys side, as the Lumberjack boys team placed third overall. Little Falls’s Grant Jackson edged Jensen for first place with his time of 11:18.

Bemidji raced in the afternoon session alongside Alexandria and Little Falls, while TrekNorth, Brainerd and Moorhead competed in the morning session. No more than three teams can compete simultaneously due to coronavirus guidelines.

The BHS girls totaled 390 points to take first place, while the boys compiled 385 points to trail first-place Brainerd (392) and second-place Little Falls (386).

Behind Mathews’ winning time of 13:22 in the girls afternoon session were teammates Ella Simula (2nd, 13:58), Kate Martin (5th, 14:22), Anna Renn (6th, 14:29), Regan DeWitt (10th, 14:41), Maddy Simula (12th, 14:59), Lily Krona (16th, 15:55), Peyton Oelrich (18th, 16:10), Grace Carleton (19th, 16:26), Camille McDermott (25th, 16:50) and Cora Geerdes (30th, 17:21).

Trailing Jensen’s runner-up time of 11:18.5 in the boys afternoon session were teammates Louis Morrissey (4th, 12:20), Cameron Carleton (6th, 12:40), Jack Mueller (7th, 12:45), Seth Lindgren (8th, 13:18), Sam Schulze (10th, 13:39), Cooper Kuzel (13th, 14:07), Brent Nistler (21st, 14:40), Bryce Kondos (23rd, 14:41) and Brett Kurschner (24th, 14:42).

Competing for TrekNorth in the girls morning session were Pamela Moen (19th, 17:38), Iris Jensen (23rd, 19:24) and Caitlynn Wittner (24th, 21:17).

Racing for the Sundogs in the boys morning session were Josh Godding (17th, 13:37), David Carlson (20th, 13:57), Sam Wielenberg (26th, 16:18), Matt Wielenberg (27th, 16:45), Luca Bruening (28th, 18:57) and Hank Spangler (29th, 19:43).

The Lumberjacks are next set to travel to Camp Ripley to compete at the Little Falls Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 30. TrekNorth is next scheduled to host its first-ever meet on Feb. 11 with the TrekNorth Classic at Movil Maze.

Girls Team Results

1-Bemidji 390, 2-Brainerd 387, T3-Alexandria 382, T3-Moorhead 382, 5-Little Falls 341, 6-TrekNorth 237.

Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 392, 2-Little Falls 386, 3-Bemidji 385, 4-Moorhead 367, 5-Alexandria 331, 6-TrekNorth 314.