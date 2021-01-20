CALLAWAY -- Nick Youso and Logan Jensen finished nearly side-by-side for the Bemidji High School boys Nordic skiing team on Tuesday, claiming the top two individual spots and helping the Lumberjacks to a second-place finish at the Moorhead Invite hosted by Maplelag Resort in Callaway.

The BHS girls were no slouches themselves, as Mary Beth Mathews and Ella Simula respectively placed second and third to guide Bemidji into second place, as well.

The Jacks raced in the morning session alongside Detroit Lakes and Moorhead, while Alexandria, Brainerd and Fergus Falls competed in the afternoon session. Due to the Minnesota State High School League’s coronavirus guidelines, no more than three teams can race together at the same time.

Youso completed his race in 14:14.8, while Jensen was just 0.3 seconds behind at 14:15.1. Brainerd, however, had five of the six next-best finishers to claim the team win with 508 points, just a hair more than Bemidji’s 500.

Nevertheless, Jack Mueller placed 11th overall at 16:00.3, while Louis Morrissey rounded out the team score with a 14th-place time of 16:07.6. Also racing for BHS were Seth Lindgren (16:28.9, 18th), Cameron Carleton (16:39.6, 19th), Sam Schulze (17:36.7, 26th), Cooper Kuzel (18:49.3, 35th), Bryce Kondos (20:25.4, 48th), and Brett Nistler (20:39.9, 50th).

Among the girls field, Mathews clocked in at 17:58.0 and Simula at 18:27.4. Joining them for the team score were Kate Martin in ninth place (19:16.4) and Regan DeWitt in 18th (20:06.9).

Elsewhere, Anna Renn was 21st (20:19.0), Madeline Simula was 24th (20:51.7), Lily Krona was 33rd (22:39.3), Grace Carleton was 40th (23:29.2), Camille McDermott was 43rd (23:54.9), Peyton Oelrich was 48th (25:32.4), and Cora Geerdes was 50th (25:58.0).

Alexandria’s Emma Reineke was first overall to lead the Cardinals to a first-place score of 382. The Lumberjacks were close behind at 372.

Bemidji will return to action at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, when it hosts a six-team invite at BHS.





Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 508; 2-Bemidji 500; 3-Moorhead 467; 4-Fergus Falls 420; 5-Detroit Lakes 417; 6-Alexandria 406.





Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 382; 2-Bemidji 372; 3-Brainerd 361; 4-Moorhead 347; 5-Fergus Falls 288; 6-Detroit Lakes 213.