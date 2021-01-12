BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State and the five other Minnesota State universities that sponsor intercollegiate athletics have agreed to not allow spectators at home events through the end of January, BSU announced Tuesday.

The six universities are Bemidji State, Minnesota State, Minnesota State Moorhead, St. Cloud State, Southwest Minnesota State and Winona State. The presidents of each school agreed to the decision, which aligns with the guidance among all state universities to limit in-person activities on campus until Feb. 1.

“We share in the desire to have fans back in attendance at our home events and understand the challenges that come from not allowing spectators — particularly for the friends and families of our student-athletes,” said a BSU news release. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and support staff remains our top priority. We wish to create scenarios that allow our student-athletes to continue competition in the safest environment we can create for them.”

According to the release, each university’s president will continue to evaluate the local COVID-19 situation while following guidance from the Minnesota State system and the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Beavers men’s and women’s hockey teams have played three and four games, respectively, inside an empty Sanford Center, while the basketball teams have each played two games at an empty BSU Gymnasium.