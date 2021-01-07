BEMIDJI -- The winter sports schedules have been finalized for Bemidji High School, and the first games are starting up on Jan. 14.

The Lumberjacks have nine teams competing this winter: boys and girls basketball; boys and girls hockey; wrestling; boys and girls Nordic skiing; boy swimming and diving; and gymnastics. Like in the fall, many teams will play a schedule consisting of mostly Central Lakes Conference opponents.

The season has been delayed due to a state “pause” on youth sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, but teams will finally be able to open competition next week. Practices began Jan. 4.

All postseason competition is still to be determined by the Minnesota State High School League.

All start times are subject to change. Additionally, because of the fluid nature of the coronavirus pandemic, visit bemidjipioneer.com/sports throughout the season for any updates regarding schedule changes.





BHS boys basketball schedule

Jan. 14 at Alexandria 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 19 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 22 at St. Cloud Tech 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 28 ST. CLOUD APOLLO 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 30 ROCORI 2:15 p.m.

Feb. 2 at Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 5 at Willmar 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Brainerd 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 16 DETROIT LAKES 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 23 ALEXANDRIA 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Sartell-St. Stephen 7:15 p.m.

March 1 at St. Cloud Apollo 7:15 p.m.

March 4 FERGUS FALLS 7:15 p.m.

March 6 ST. CLOUD TECH 2 p.m.

March 12 BRAINERD 7:15 p.m.

March 13 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 2 p.m.

March 16 at Grand Rapids 7:15 p.m.





BHS girls basketball schedule

Jan. 14 at Brainerd 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Hibbing 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 21 ROCORI 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 29 ALEXANDRIA 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Sartell-St. Stephen 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 9 ST. CLOUD TECH 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 12 at St. Cloud Apollo 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 18 FERGUS FALLS 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Alexandria 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 26 WILLMAR 7:15 p.m.

March 2 BRAINERD 7:15 p.m.

March 4 at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m.

March 6 at St. Cloud Tech 2 p.m.

March 8 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 7:15 p.m.

March 11 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 7:15 p.m.

March 13 at Fergus Falls 12:30 p.m.

March 16 GRAND RAPIDS 7:15 p.m.





BHS boys hockey schedule

Jan. 14 at Roseau 6 p.m.

Jan. 16 at Delano 2 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Warroad 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22 CROOKSTON 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26 at St. Cloud 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 28 BRAINERD 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Alexandria 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 11 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Thief River Falls 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Moorhead 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 18 ROCORI 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 22 ROSEAU 6 p.m.

Feb. 26 WILLMAR 7:15 p.m.

March 2 ST. CLOUD 7:15 p.m.

March 4 at Brainerd 7:15 p.m.

March 6 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 7:15 p.m.

March 8 ALEXANDRIA 7:15 p.m.

March 13 FERGUS FALLS 2 p.m.





BHS girls hockey schedule

Jan. 14 ROCORI-RIVER LAKES 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 16 MOORHEAD 2 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Willmar 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26 ST. CLOUD 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Brainerd/Little Falls 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2 SARTELL/SAUK RAPIDS 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 4 ALEXANDRIA 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Roseau 6 p.m.

Feb. 16 FERGUS FALLS 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 18 at Rocori-River Lakes 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 23 CROOKSTON 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 25 THIEF RIVER FALLS 6:30 p.m.

March 2 at St. Cloud 7:15 p.m.

March 4 BRAINERD/LITTLE FALLS 7:15 p.m.

March 6 at Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1:45 p.m.

March 8 at Alexandria 7:15 p.m.

March 12 at Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m.





BHS wrestling schedule

Jan. 15 TRF, PERHAM 5 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Mora triangular 4 p.m.

Jan. 22 at Willmar triangular 5 p.m.

Jan. 26 SARTELL, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 5 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Moorhead triangular 5 p.m.

Feb. 2 at Brainerd triangular 5 p.m.

Feb. 5 FERGUS FALLS, ST. CLOUD 5 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Alexandria triangular 5 p.m.

Feb. 18 at Detroit Lakes triangular 5 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Fergus Falls triangular 5 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Fosston triangular 5 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Rocori triangular 5 p.m.

Feb. 27 FRAZEE, BGMR 11 a.m.

March 2 at Menahga triangular 5 p.m.

March 5 at Sauk Rapids-Rice triangular 5 p.m.





BHS Nordic skiing schedule

Jan. 14 at Moorhead invite TBD

Jan. 23 BUENA VISTA INVITE TBD

Jan. 30 at Little Falls invite TBD

Feb. 4 at Fergus Falls invite TBD

Feb. 9 at Brainerd invite TBD

Feb. 16 at Detroit Lakes invite TBD

Feb. 23 BUENA VISTA INVITE TBD

March 9 at Little Falls invite TBD





BHS boys swimming and diving schedule

Jan. 14 at Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Alexandria 6 p.m.

Jan. 26 TECH/ROCORI 6 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Fergus Falls 6 p.m.

Feb. 2 GRAND FORKS 6 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Willmar 6 p.m.

Feb. 11 BRAINERD 6 p.m.

Feb. 16 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 6 p.m.

Feb. 19 SAUK CENTRE/MELROSE 6 p.m.

Feb. 25 ST. CLOUD APOLLO 6 p.m.

March 2 at Detroit Lakes 6 p.m.





BHS gymnastics schedule

Jan. 21 ST. CLOUD TECH 6 p.m.

Jan. 23 DETROIT LAKES noon

Jan. 29 at Melrose 6 p.m.

Feb. 4 BRAINERD 6 p.m.

Feb. 6 at Perham 11 a.m.

Feb. 11 at Willmar 6 p.m.

Feb. 18 at Sartell-St. Stephen 6 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Fergus Falls 6 p.m.

March 4 at Alexandria 6 p.m.

March 11 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 6 p.m.