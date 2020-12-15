If Amy Olson looked a bit familiar to Bemidji area golf fans while pursuing the U.S. Women’s Open title, they might remember her as Amy Anderson, the 2008 Birchmont tournament women’s champion.

Olson, 28, came up one stroke short in Monday’s final round at the Cypress Creek Course of the Champions Golf Club. South Korea’s A Lim Kim birdied the last three holes to win it.

Not only was Olson thinking about winning her first tournament since turning pro in 2013, she also had her father-in-law on her mind. Lee Olson died unexpectedly on Saturday night. He is the father of Olson’s husband Grant, the linebackers coach at North Dakota State University.

Olson was 15 years old when she played in her first Birchmont. She finished second to Kristi Lucken, while her brother Nathan took second to Johnny Larson in the men’s final. The Andersons hail from Oxbow, N.D., just south of Fargo.

When Amy and Nathan returned to Bemidji Town & Country Club for the 2008 Birchmont, they both took home the biggest trophies. It was the first time a brother and sister won both titles. Andrew and Emily Israelson did the same in 2016.

Amy was dominant from the start in 2008, shooting 2-under-par 70 to earn qualifying medalist honors, then cruising to four match-play wins. She closed out the first three opponents on the 13th hole, then bested Jenna Buckwalter in 16 holes for the title.

“She was kind of the talk of the tournament, how good she was,” said Jenna (Cannon) Palmiscno of Bemidji, Olson’s second-round victim. “She was very calm, friendly and consistent.”

Palmiscno won the first two holes of her match against Olson with a par-birdie start. But the lead quickly evaporated and Olson won eight of the next 11 holes to close out the match. Still a top amateur in the Bemidji area, Palmiscno has been an interested observer of Olson’s pro career.

“I mean it would be better if I could say that I beat her instead of losing 6 and 5,” Palmiscno said jokingly.

Rick Grand, head golf professional at BTCC, said despite her young age, it was clear that Olson had a bright future in the game.

“You can tell by some people’s demeanor on the golf course that they just get it,” Grand said. “She was very dedicated to golf even at a young age. We’re always excited to have that caliber of player in our Birchmont tournament.

“Being we do get a lot of players from Fargo and Grand Forks, we had some knowledge that she was a very good player,” Grand added. “When we’ve had that dominant player here they have won it a high percentage of the time. They just have that little edge. When that real dominant player comes through it’s not uncommon to see them win matches quite handily all through the tournament.”

Overcoming three straight bogeys on Monday morning, Olson built a two-stroke lead with five holes remaining.

“I felt very weak and helpless the last couple days,” Olson said. “And probably the same today on the golf course … I really believed the Lord just carried me through. It makes you realize how much bigger life is than golf. I knew I had to stay very mentally disciplined just to get through the day but I allowed myself to think of what I am grateful for,” Olson said, as tears filled her eyes. “And I’ve got a long list.”