A number of area football and volleyball players have garnered all-district honors for their performances this fall.

Athletes from Bagley and Red Lake were named to the Northwest All-District football team.

Bagley seniors Alex Rolfson (running back/defensive back), Remington Aufforth (running back/defensive back) and Jaxsyn Lewis (offensive/defensive lineman) were each selected to the east division team. The Flyers also had four honorable mentions: seniors Andrew Agnes, Alec Norum, Kenly Gordon and Jasper Spears-Thomas.

Red Lake landed two players on the east division team: freshman quarterback Cade Beaulieu and senior running back Aaron Chaboyea. A trio of Warriors were named honorable mentions: sophomore Justin Brown, freshman Ty Holthusen and junior Gerald Kingbird.

A member of the Bagley volleyball team also earned postseason recognition. Senior Tessa Tramm was named to the Pine to Prairie All Conference Team for her play with the Flyers this fall.