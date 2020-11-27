The Bemidji State Student-Athlete Advisory Council will sponsor a blood drive Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Beaux Arts Ballroom.

Students and the general public are encouraged to donate between 9:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Face masks are required and appointments are encouraged for all that participate. For 16-year-olds, a minor donor permit is needed, which you can find more information about at Vitalant.org.

COVID-19 antibody testing is provided on all blood donations to help find future convalescent plasma donors.

To sign up to donate blood, contact Taylor by phone at 763-302-9985 or online at BloodHero.com with sponsor code: BSU.