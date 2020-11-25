BEMIDJI -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sink its teeth deeper and deeper into our world, winter coaches at Bemidji High School are navigating further into the unknown.

“To be honest with you, as a coach I’ve never felt so helpless with what we can and can’t do and how we’re going to get there,” BHS boys hockey coach Pete Stahnke said. “I know we’ll have a plan once the season starts, but it’s just that every week it changes.”

Winter sports can’t commence for three more weeks at the earliest due to a statewide shutdown to combat COVID-19. The hiatus will end on Dec. 19, a Saturday, and Christmas break comes the following week, further exemplifying speed bumps to work around with both the schedule and the pandemic.

“We have to try to remain positive and productive. We have to try to get some things accomplished during this time off,” boys basketball coach Steve Thompson said. “It’s been a frustrating experience for all athletes in all sports. All three seasons have been affected now over the last year, so they’ve all experienced it. To keep people motivated is the key right now, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The Lumberjacks have nine teams competing during the wintertime: boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls hockey, boys and girls Nordic skiing, boys swimming and diving, and wrestling. All those athletes are waiting and waiting for the green light, but several coaches emphasized that individual work is still critical in the meantime.

“The first group of girls that comes together and comes into the season in shape is going to be the group that has a head start,” girls basketball coach Steve Schreiber said. “That isn’t that much different than in any other year, but I think it’s going to be exasperated quite a bit more.”

Before the current shutdown began, some winter sports were set to start before Thanksgiving, and all were scheduled to begin before mid-December. The first of the bunch slated to start practicing were boys basketball and boys hockey on Nov. 23. Following on Nov. 30 were girls hockey, Nordic skiing, boys swimming and wrestling, while girls basketball and gymnastics followed suit on Dec. 7.

Instead, the waiting game continues.

“Everybody’s going through it at the same time here,” Thompson said. “We set up a Google Classroom, just trying to keep the boys updated and informed. We tried to send them a virtual skills camp to try to keep them active and engaged, thinking about the start of the season and trying to keep them positive at the same time.”

The mental side of things is just as important as the physical side. Having extracurriculars available to high schoolers has long been an emphasis for those lobbying to keep high school sports active amid the pandemic.

BHS is making sure to do its part to help on that front.

“The biggest message is that, outside of basketball, we’re there for them as coaches,” Schreiber said. “My biggest philosophy while coaching is that it’s about more than the sport, it’s about more than just winning the game. That kind of hits home here. They’ve missed out on a lot.

“We’re in a tough spot, and hopefully we’re going to get a season in. But, really, it comes down to being there as a support system for them, whether it’s basketball-wise or other.”

Whenever the day comes for the first practices -- and ultimately the first games -- Bemidji will have been through the wringer in order to make it happen.

“We’ve adjusted a couple different things with every different shutdown,” Stahnke said. “We have different ideas depending on what happens. And we’ll be prepared. We’ll be ready. But what route do we go?”