The Pioneer sports staff has seen plenty of people in the sports world step up throughout 2020, and it’s time to determine who most significantly went above and beyond this year.

The Pioneer wants to hear from you: Who is worthy of being named the inaugural Pioneer Sportsperson of the Year?

The winner could be anyone: An athlete, a coach, an administrator or any other figure who’s made a mark within the Bemidji area’s sports landscape this year.

Email sports@bemidjipioneer.com with your submission, why you think the candidate is deserving, any applicable stats and/or information, and, if available, contact information for the nominee.

A winner will be selected by the Pioneer sports staff and announced next month.