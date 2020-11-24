Colton Hinrichs

Senior, football

Colton Hinrichs went out on a high note in his final football game as a Lumberjack. During a 21-6 win over Sartell-St. Stephen, Hinrichs rushed for 68 yards on six carries, including the game-winning touchdown on a 45-yard scamper down the sideline. On the defensive side of the ball, he had multiple tackles for loss and was the first of five BHS players to record at least one sack. Bemidji finished the year as the sixth-ranked scoring defense in Class 5A at 11.9 points per game.