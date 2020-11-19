To slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz announced a new wave of restrictions on Wednesday, which include a pause on prep sports practices, group workouts, games and tournaments.

The Bemidji High School football and volleyball teams will shut down for four weeks, beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, and lasting until Dec. 18. BHS winter sports are also delayed from starting until the restrictions expire.

“It’s not easy, and it’s not fair. But it’s a sacrifice that we need to make,” Walz said Wednesday in his address. “If we don’t do that, and we continue this spread, we will with absolute certainty put our hospitals at risk and those that need the care, as well as the care providers.”

Several football teams have begun rescheduling playoff games to get them in before the hiatus takes effect. Some have even adjusted opponents in lieu of a full tournament, pitting the No. 1 seed against the No. 2 seed, the No. 3 vs. the No. 4, and so on. In an email, Bemidji High School Activities Director Troy Hendricks told the Pioneer, “We will play on Friday, not sure who yet.” Hendricks also said that the school is waiting on guidance.

The Lumberjack football team was originally scheduled to begin postseason play against No. 3 seed Sartell-St. Stephen on Saturday, Nov. 21, as the No. 2 seed in the Section 8-5A semifinals. Moorhead earned the top seed.

The BHS volleyball team had three matches remaining on its schedule, including a road game at Fergus Falls on Saturday, Nov. 21, and was supposed to begin sections after its Nov. 24 regular season finale.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Minnesota State High School League has not announced anything regarding the end or culmination of the fall sports season. The league has already voted to not hold state tournaments.

“Much has been asked of you. And we need to ask a little more,” Walz said to student-athletes in his address. “… We’re at a dangerous point with this pandemic.”

Bemidji football currently has a 4-2 record, while Bemidji volleyball is 3-7.

Winter sports will not be able to start until the restrictions are lifted. Boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, boys and girls Nordic skiing, gymnastics, boys swimming and diving, and wrestling will all have to wait until at least Dec. 18 to begin the season. Nov. 23 was the originally scheduled start date for the first of the winter sports.

“As a former high school football coach, I recognize the positive health impacts and unique developmental and social benefits of sports,” Walz said in a release. “But the 192 outbreaks connected to sports are too concerning to let these activities continue during this dial back. Sports-related cases are nearly twice as prevalent among high school-age children as any other age group, and they increasingly play a key role in the need to move schools to distance learning.”

Bemidji Area Schools also announced Wednesday that it will change learning models after Friday, Nov. 20. Students at the secondary level will transition to distance learning, while the elementary level will remain in-person with a plan in place to move online Jan. 4, depending on county numbers.