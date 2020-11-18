BEMIDJI -- The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the 2020 Fall NSIC All-Academic Team on Wednesday, and 42 student-athletes at Bemidji State cracked the list. Additionally, 22 were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

In all, 775 student-athletes across the NSIC were recognized, and 331 were named to the Team of Excellence.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.2 or higher. For the Team of Excellence, student-athletes’ GPA must be at least 3.6. For both, sophomore athletic and academic status is required, as is membership on a varsity traveling team and at least one academic year under their belt at their school.

Sports considered for the honor are men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and volleyball.

Bemidji State’s NSIC All-Academic Team honorees are as follows (Team of Excellence members denoted with an asterisk):

Women’s cross country: Carissa Decko* (Sr., Deer River); Ryne Prigge* (Jr., Ely); Emma Realing* (So., Casper, Wyo.); Lily Johnson (So., Monticello); and Katelyn Wagner (Jr., Crookston).

Football: Brandon Frankfurth* (Jr., Anoka); Eli Solberg* (Jr., Rogers); Bryce Duffy (Jr., DeForest, Wis.); Jake Gannon (So., Franklin, Wis.); Makaio Harn (So., New London, Wis.); James Huwe (Jr., Detroit Lakes); Cole Sorby (Jr., Thompson, N.D.); Shawn Steffan (Jr., Dickinson, N.D.); Kaleb Stevens (So., Proctor); and Spencer Wehr (So., Cloquet).

Soccer: Emily Baurr* (So., Blaine); Erin Becker* (Jr., Andover); Maggie Cade* (So., Lakeville); Georgiana Harber* (So., Villa Park, Calif.); Megan Majewski* (Jr., Burlington, Ill.); Kennedy Michel* (So., Logan, Utah); Isabelle Morin* (Jr., Bemidji); Halle Peterson* (So., Stillwater); Emma Riedi* (Sr., Green Bay, Wis.); Allyson Smith* (Jr., Brainerd); Carolyn Smith* (Sr., Grand Forks, N.D.); Alyse Stone* (So., Bemidji); Alyssa Stumbaugh* (So., Gillette, Wyo.); Sara Wendt* (Jr., Arden Hills, Mich.); Ryin Carreras (Jr., Riverside, Calif.); Megan Dahl (Jr., Rosemount); Maggie Hallock (Sr., Cottage Grove); Lexi Larson (So., Blaine); Emma Mortensen (Jr., Apple Valley); and Kayla Nanez (So., Gilroy, Calif.).

Volleyball: Meeghen Dahlager* (So., Granite Falls); Taylor Nier* (Sr., Hatley, Wis.); Rylee Pompa* (So., Elgin, Ill.); Annie Hopp (So., Sheboygan, Wis.); Taylor Kot (Jr., Oconomowoc, Wis.); Maddie Mackinac (Jr., Rosemount); and Haley Stolt (Jr., Prior Lake).