Emily Wade

Senior, volleyball

Emily Wade had a jam-packed week to remember. The senior setter not only guided the Lumberjacks to a doubleheader sweep over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Saturday -- in turn snapping a six-match skid -- but she also reached 1,000 career set assists on Thursday and even signed her National Letter of Intent to Bemidji State on Wednesday. Over four matches throughout the week, Wade tallied 115 set assists to sit at 1,088 in her BHS career.