Brett Tharaldson

Senior, football

Brett Tharaldson led a Bemidji offense that scorched Brainerd on Friday night for a 38-13 win. The Lumberjacks put up 31 first-half points behind Tharaldson’s three touchdown passes and cruised to their third straight victory from there. The senior quarterback flashed pinpoint accuracy and a knack for the clutch with two of his TDs coming on fourth down. Tharaldson finished 9-for-16 for 133 yards -- good for a quarterback rating of 97.14 -- while conducting an offense that gained 421 yards in all.