Brandon Lussier

Senior, football

Brandon Lussier was the face of a stout Bemidji defense on Friday night. Up against a 6A blue blood school in Edina, the senior defensive back grabbed two interceptions in a shutout effort for the Lumberjack defense. Isaiah Biehn had another late pick, and the BHS defense also finished with four three-and-outs and two turnovers on downs to keep the Hornets off the scoreboard. Bemidji scored four touchdowns in the second half and triumphed 35-0 in the first-ever meeting between the programs.