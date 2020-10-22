Schedule changes have been made for several Bemidji High School teams this week.

The Section 8A diving meet, hosted by BHS, has been pushed back one day to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, due to the snowstorm that hit the region Thursday. Saturday’s swimming meet at BHS remains scheduled for 1 p.m.

Kickoff for the Section 8A girls soccer final between the Lumberjacks and Sartell-St. Stephen has been pushed back 90 minutes to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, in Alexandria.

As announced Wednesday, the BHS football team will now play at Edina at 6 p.m. on Friday instead of traveling to St. Cloud Apollo due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Apollo program.

Bemidji’s volleyball match at Willmar remains scheduled for a 7 p.m. start tonight, Thursday.